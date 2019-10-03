  • Child shot in DeKalb County

    By: Kristen Holloway

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A child has been shot in DeKalb County.

    Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the child was shot in the 40 block of Easwyck Circle.

    We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene for LIVE reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    TRENDING STORIES


     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories