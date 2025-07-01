Chamblee police introduces LGBTQ+ liaison officer

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Officer Brandon White says he’s excited about his new role with the Chamblee Police Department, as the LGBTQ+ liaison.

“It gives people in marginalized communities a safe space,” he said.

White knows firsthand about the violence and discrimination members of the LGBTQ+ community sometimes face, Channel 2’s Sophia Choi reports.

A group of men attacked him outside a Pittsburgh neighborhood corner store, in 2012.

Law enforcement determined White was attacked because he was gay.

Chamblee police say his case was the first prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office under a federal law that deems an attack a hate crime if it was based on a victim’s actual or perceived gender or sexual orientation.

“There are marginalized communities that still need assistance, that still need to feel as though they’re supported,” White said.

White became an officer two years ago after working with police during his own case.

Chief Michael Dieppa says White’s own experience, and some recent training, makes him the perfect choice for the job.

“Brandon can share those experiences with members of the community who may feel more comfortable speaking to someone who is representative of that community,” Dieppa said.

And he says other officers can learn from and lean on White in a department, that aims to be proactive with inclusivity and diversity.

White will start attending roll calls and going out on calls when needed.

The program is just rolling out starting Monday. But you can already reach out to White just by calling the police department at 770-986-5001.

