Victim, suspect identified in Jonesboro slaying that led to SWAT standoff in Griffin

JONESBORO, Ga. — Jonesboro police identified the victim and the suspect in a Saturday slaying that led to a SWAT standoff in Griffin.

Siarra Barrow, 25, was found dead in the bedroom of a smoke-filled Jonesboro apartment. Police found a scorching pot on the stove as the apparent cause of the alarm.

Police said she had been shot several times, police said.

Witnesses at the scene told officers that Barrow’s former boyfriend and father of her child, Little Johnny Dennis, 45, had been seen leaving the apartment complex around noon.

Investigators later determined Dennis had gone to Barrow’s apartment, kicked in the door, shot her multiple times and then barricaded the front door before leaving.

Family members of Barrow reported a tumultuous and volatile relationship between Barrow and Dennis.

Officers said they quickly identified the suspect’s vehicle and found a possible residence for him in the 200 block of Ashley Drive in Griffin.

When Griffin Police Department and Spalding County Sheriff’s Office contacted Dennis, he made suicidal threats and retreated into the nearby woods armed with multiple firearms.

A tense standoff ensued.

Despite efforts to convince Dennis to surrender peacefully, he killed himself as SWAT moved in to where he had barricaded himself.

