Chamblee PD holds winter coat drive

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Chamblee Police Department is hosting a winter coat drive from Dec. 6 to Dec. 27 to help families in need stay warm this winter.

Donations of new or gently used coats of all sizes are being accepted at the Chamblee Police Department and Chamblee City Hall.

Schools in Chamblee are encouraged to participate in the drive, with the incentive of winning a pizza party hosted by the Chamblee Police Department’s Neighborhood Resource Unit for collecting the most coats.

For more information about the Winter Coat Drive, Lt. Oliver Dukes from the Neighborhood Resource Unit can be emailed.

