Chamblee Charter football coach back at helm after weeklong investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Chamblee Charter High School head football coach was back at work Friday after a weeklong investigation into a personnel matter, district officals said.
Coach Curtis Mattair had been on paid administrative leave during the investigation, and “his duties will continue as normal” Friday, a spokesman for the DeKalb County School District said in a statement.
That means when the Chamblee Bulldogs take the field Friday night, they will again have their coach at the helm, an official confirmed.
Mattair, in his third season as the Bulldogs’ head coach, had been on leave since Monday.
Earlier media reports indicated Mattair was suspended indefinitely following a controversy surrounding T-shirts the football team received from the coach. The T-shirts, according to reports, read "DBNP," an acronym that some say stands for "Don't Be No (expletive)."
District spokesman Andre Riley would not confirm those reports. However, he said Mattair was never suspended.
“DCSD does not comment on personnel matters,” Riley told AJC.com Thursday morning.
Chamblee is scheduled to play Dunwoody High School at 7:30 p.m. Friday at North DeKalb Stadium, according to the team’s website.
The Bulldogs are 0-2 this season, with lopsided losses to Forsyth Central (42-7) and Lowndes (62-0). They were 1-9 last season, losing their final nine games.
This article was written by Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
