CDC doctor who helped stop the spread of COVID-19 dies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One of the doctors who worked to help fight COVID-19 at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has died.

Dr. Francisco “Paco” Tomei-Torres passed away on Tuesday morning. He was 74.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dr. Tomei-Torres was retired, but previously served as part of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry at the Atlanta-based CDC.

He was hospitalized and, while speaking with his nurses on Tuesday morning, suffered a heart attack.

TRENDING STORIES:

A CDC spokesperson shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News, saying he was a beloved mentor and friend.

We are saddened to learn about the passing of Paco Tomei-Torres, PhD, a retired health scientist from the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. Paco mentored many students and young professionals throughout his career, driven by a deep passion to help them achieve academic and career advancement. He was a friend to many who worked with him over the years. He will be missed, and our condolences go out to his loved ones. — CDC spokesperson

Dr. Tomei-Torres held a bachelor’s degree in biology from the former College of Agriculture and Mechanical Arts of Mayagüez. He also earned a master’s degree in interdisciplinary science from MIT and a doctorate in environmental engineering from Harvard University.

He leaves behind a wife and two sons.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group