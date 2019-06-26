Bullet flies through home, into boy's room, then his sister's room

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County woman is terrified after a bullet came through her home.
Early Wednesday morning, she showed a Channel 2 Action News photographer where the bullet hit- just over her son's bed.
The mother called us after hearing the gunshots outside her home in Ellenwood overnight.
Hear from her about how the shot narrowly missed her family, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
She said she heard several shots, just after midnight.
She says it sounded like they came from the main road.
When we left, police were still working to collect evidence.
