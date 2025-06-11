Brookhaven speed limits change at 4 main thoroughfares

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — As of Tuesday, the City of Brookhaven has four major roads with newly changed speed limits.

The change of speeds was first announced by city officials in December.

Now, Johnson Ferry Road, Ashford Dunwoody Road, Harts Mill Road and Dresden Drive have speed limits of five to 10 miles per hour lower than drivers may be used to.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Over the next few weeks, officials said speed reductions will be in effect across Brookhaven.

"The changes in the speed limits are in response to resident concerns of excessive speeds on Brookhaven roads," the city said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here’s how speeds are changing in the city:

Johnson Ferry Road going from 40 MPG to 35 MPH

Ashford Dunwoody Road going from 40 MPH to 35 MPH

Harts Mill Road going from 35 MPH to 30 MPH

Dresden Drive going from 35 MPH to 25 MPH

“This is an important step toward our ultimate goal of making streets safer for drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, and residents along these corridors,” District 1 Councilmember Michael Diaz said. “Residents in my district have made it clear that this is a top quality-of-life priority.”

The city said Diaz’s district is where the speed limit changes will be implemented.

Going forward, drivers will have 30 days where driving faster than the speed limit won’t hurt their records quiet as badly.

“Brookhaven Police will issue warnings instead of citations for the first 30 days following the change,” according to city officials.

After that, speed limit enforcement will go back to normal.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group