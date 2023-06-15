Brookhaven makes history, appointing first ever Latina City Clerk

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The City of Brookhaven made history this week by officially swearing in its first-ever Latina City Clerk.

Sandra Bryant was promoted from Deputy City Clerk to run the City’s Clerk’s office.

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst swore Bryant into office this week in front of the company of her family.

Bryant will go into the position on July 1.

“Sandra is highly qualified, knows the City, has credentials, and furthers our ongoing commitment to our burgeoning Hispanic community by having a bilingual Clerk,” said Mayor John Ernst.

Bryant, originally from Mexico, has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master’s Clerk Certification, both in Georgia and internationally.

“It is an honor and a great responsibility to be the first Latina to hold the position of City Clerk for the City of Brookhaven, a City that has had an impeccable track record in its 10 years of existence. It is a challenge that I assume with great pride and commitment,” said Bryant, who has worked for the City as Deputy Clerk since 2015.

Bryant’s duties will include preparing City Council meetings, preparing and distributing agendas, taking minutes, attesting the Mayor’s signature, overseeing open records requests, certifying documents, and publicizing all information under the Open Meetings Act.

Bryant will replace Susan Hiott, who has been Brookhaven’s City Clerk since the City was founded in 2012.

Hiott will be the Deputy City Clerk until she retires at the end of this year.

