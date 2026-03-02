Brookhaven K-9 retiring, helped seize more than $12 million in narcotics

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A Brookhaven K-9 is retiring after seven years on the job. He took a multi-million dollar bite out of crime, too.

The department announced the working dog’s retirement on Friday.

K-9 Bane completed more than 300 deployments, assisted in 98 arrests and helped take more than $12 million of drugs off the street. He also helped seize $3 million in currency.

"Those numbers represent real impact and safer streets for our community," Brookhaven PD said.

The K-9 had an award-winning career, earning Top Patrol Dog twice during the Southeastern K9 seminars and competitions.

Bane also got first place in Tracking, second place in Narcotics and second place in the K9 Team Challenge.

