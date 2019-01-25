BREAKING: Police say student stabbed with pencil on school bus

DEKALB COUNTY - The DeKalb County School District says a student was stabbed with a pencil on a school bus Friday afternoon.
Police said first responders were treating the student for a puncture wound.
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where several police cars and officers surrounded an ambulance and the school bus.
The school district said it would take appropriate action once the investigation was complete.
"Our attention is now focused on the well-being of the injured student," the distric said in a statement.
