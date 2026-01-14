Avondale Estates to vote on bringing back fireworks show for July 4

AVONDALE ESTATES, Ga. — Last year, Avondale Estates did not hold a July 4 fireworks show, citing safety issues.

At Wednesday’s city commission meeting, officials will vote on bringing a fireworks show back for this year’s festivities.

According to documents from the meeting agenda, commissioners will vote on approving a contract with Pyrotecnico Fireworks, Inc. to pay $30,000 for a July 4 fireworks display.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The agreement is only valid if it is approved and signed by Feb. 1, according to city records.

If approved by the commission, they’ll have to pay a $15,300 deposit by March 1.

The contract says if the account is not paid in full within 30 days of the July 4 event, Pyrotecnico can charge an extra 1.5% per month as a service fee.

From the contract document, the show will be held at the DeKalb County School of the Arts.

Audience members would be in the nearby stadium to watch the show, if approved.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group