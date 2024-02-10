Atlanta man convicted for deadly Valentine’s Day shooting, DeKalb County DA says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office says an Atlanta man was convicted for a deadly shooting on Valentine’s Day in 2021.

DA Sherry Boston’s announcement said Jamaar Bracey was convicted on multiple charges, including malice murder, after shooting a man in his car. The victim died months later in the hospital after being shot in the head, the DA’s office said.

The DA’s office said they first became aware of the incident on Feb. 14, 2021, when the DeKalb Police Department and the DeKalb Fire Rescue Department responded to a call about an overturned vehicle in an embankment along Warriors Path in an unincorporated part of the county.

Working to get someone out of the vehicle, first responders removed 31-year-old Rodney Evans from the driver’s seat and found him with a single gunshot wound to the head, the DA’s office said.

While they were able to get Evans to the hospital, he eventually succumbed to his injuries on June 3, 2021.

Detectives processed the crime scene and found four bullet casings and shattered glass in the road near Evans’ Chrysler Sebring, and that the vehicle had three of its four windows broken with another bullet hole in the driver’s side of the car.

While doing interviews about the case, the DA’s office said detectives learned Evans had been in a “tumultuous relationship” with a woman living on Waldrop Place, less than a mile from the scene of the crash.

Evans had a protective order against Evans and had told police she’d heard an aggressive knock at the door around 10 a.m. that morning. She told them she had several missed calls and text messages from Evans, and that while he’d left without incident, he came back in the afternoon.

When she saw Evans, the woman told police she’d called Bracey, who had been at the house that morning and left with their daughter. She told police she was scared and asked Bracey to come back, since he’d left her gun in his car.

She told police that she had called Bracey again and he told her he’d shot at Evans but didn’t think he’d hit him, according to the DA’s office.

According to the DA, Bracey said he had shot at Evans because Evans had rolled down the window as their cars passed each other on the road. Investigators said the woman told them she’d argued with Bracy about firing the gun with their daughter in the car and that she hadn’t seen or heard from him since.

On March 10, 2021, Bracey was arrested in North Carolina and extradited back to Georgia. The DA’s office said he was booked into the DeKalb County Jail, facing charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Following his conviction by a jury, Bracey was sentenced to life in prison without parole, with 15 years to be served in confinement. He was already serving a sentence of life without parole for a fatal shooting in January 2021 in Cobb County, according to the DA’s office. His DeKalb County sentence will be served consecutively.

