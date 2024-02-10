Community rallying around Ga. couple preparing to welcome conjoined twins to the world

GAY, Ga. — A Georgia couple will soon be welcoming twin daughters into the world, but not under normal circumstances.

Around Thanksgiving, Matthew and Breana Dell from Gay, Ga. found out they would be having twins, but that their daughters are conjoined.

The babies, named Amelia and Elhora, are conjoined at the chest and abdomen. Doctors say they cannot be separated.

“Amelia and Elhora have a complete fusion of the atrium and ventricles of their hearts. They beat as one heart because they basically have one giant heart,” Breana Dell wrote.

Doctors say that because the girls cannot be separated, it is unlikely they will survive after delivery.

They say Elhora appears to be missing pulmonary arteries that carry blood back to the lungs, meaning she won’t be able to breathe on her own after birth.

“While we are devastated that they do not get to come to their earthly home with us, we know that they just get to go back to their heavenly home and be with Jesus again - which is immensely better,” Breana Dell wrote.

The twins are expected to be born at Northside Hospital in March.

The couple’s family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help offset medical costs for the family.

