Atlanta Gas Light and Goodr team up to offer metro Atlanta families free groceries

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The Atlanta Gas Light Foundation and other organizations are joining forces to provide free groceries to 100 families in the metro Atlanta area.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Atlanta Gas Light Foundation, in collaboration with DeKalb County and Goodr teamed up to provide much-needed support to families experiencing food insecurity.
Families who pre-registered were able to shop for groceries Tuesday afternoon at the Stone Mountain United Methodist Church.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Buc-ee’s officially breaks ground on new location in Georgia
- Man shot, killed by officer after showing up at VA hospital with knife, GBI says
- 3 teen girls arrested on felony charges after brawl at north Georgia middle school
Those groceries include meats, eggs, milk, fresh fruit and shelf-stable items.
According to Goodr, this isn’t the first time organizations have teamed up.
This partnership has previously led to the launch of a free grocery store at Atlanta’s Young Middle School, helping to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group