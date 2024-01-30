Atlanta Gas Light and Goodr team up to offer metro Atlanta families free groceries

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The Atlanta Gas Light Foundation and other organizations are joining forces to provide free groceries to 100 families in the metro Atlanta area.

The Atlanta Gas Light Foundation, in collaboration with DeKalb County and Goodr teamed up to provide much-needed support to families experiencing food insecurity.

Families who pre-registered were able to shop for groceries Tuesday afternoon at the Stone Mountain United Methodist Church.

Those groceries include meats, eggs, milk, fresh fruit and shelf-stable items.

According to Goodr, this isn’t the first time organizations have teamed up.

This partnership has previously led to the launch of a free grocery store at Atlanta’s Young Middle School, helping to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

