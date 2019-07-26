Armed robber on the run after shootout outside fast food restaurant

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An armed robber is on the run this morning after a shootout outside a fast food restaurant.
Police say a man with a gun walked into Mrs. Winners Chicken and Biscuits on Glenwood Road near I-285 Thursday afternoon and immediately began firing shots at the people inside.
He demanded money from customers and then took off. No one inside the store was hit.
We’ll walk you through how a nearby store owner grabbed his own gun and jumped in to help, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
