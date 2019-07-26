65-year-old man with dementia walks out of Grady; family hasn't seen him in days

ATLANTA - There's a desperate search for a man with dementia who walked out of Grady Memorial Hospital and disappeared.
Mohamed Diallo has been missing since Monday, July 22.
Dienabou Balde goes back and forth between fear and grief. For days now, she has searched the streets of Atlanta for her husband.
“We have been basically looking every single place from the morning and into the night,” Balde said.
TRENDING STORIES
- Woman arrested in murder of pregnant mother killed trying to shield son from gunfire
- Video sheds new light on grocery store confrontation between lawmaker, man
- College student digs up 65 million-year-old Triceratops skull
On Monday, the 65-year-old went to Grady Memorial Hospital for his treatment. Police said while there, a nurse watched Diallo.
But, at around 11 a.m., that same nurse reported Diallo missing. Atlanta police said Diallo simply walked out of his room and disappeared.
How the man's family is working to bring him back home, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}