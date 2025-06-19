Amazon now offers tours of its Stone Mountain robotic fulfillment center

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Amazon is extending its free public tour program to its robotics fulfillment center in Stone Mountain, located at 2255 West Park Place Boulevard.

Amazon Tours invites customers to step inside their fulfillment center and experience a unique perspective of the sophisticated technology that assists workers in delivering customer orders.

During the guided tours, guests will see advanced robotic systems in action while they speak with knowledgeable tour guides who will answer questions.

Visitors will observe mobile drive units, the autonomous robots that move through the warehouse, transporting shelves of products to employees, minimizing the need for workers to walk long distances.

Visitors also get to see automated guided vehicles transport packages around the facility, and robotic arms work alongside employees to help handle repetitive tasks such as picking, sorting, and stowing items.

If you’d like to schedule a tour, visit www.amazontours.com.

