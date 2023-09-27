6 people injured after car crashes into MARTA bus, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash involving a MARTA bus injured six people late Tuesday night in DeKalb County, according to officials.

At 11:45 p.m., a bus was traveling south on Clifton Springs Road near Aylesbury loop when MARTA said a car entered the bus lane and hit it.

The bus driver veered into a nearby lawn to try and avoid the car, according to MARTA officials.

Six people said they were hurt: the bus driver, four passengers and the driver of the car that hit the bus. MARTA did not say the severity of their injuries.

Officials said the scene was cleared at 1:30 a.m.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb County police for more information.

