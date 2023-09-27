Police standoff shuts down roads in southwest Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — Officers are on the scene of a standoff in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The standoff is occurring on the 1000 block of Katherwood Drive. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims has learned that a man is barricaded inside one of the homes.

Channel 2 cameras on the scene captured a large police presence, which has blocked off much of the area.

A neighbor, Shawn Wainright told Channel 2 that he saw his neighbor come out of his home with a rifle and threatened Wainright’s child.

“He made his point very clear,” Wainright said. “Not only did he have his gun sitting there for a long period of time, he then walked over to me and my child, made a threat and went back to his side of the porch and picked up his assault rifle and put it back down.”

Wainright said he and his child left the area and a short time later, started hearing gunshots.

Officers were heard negotiating with the man to get him to leave the home with his hands up.

Police told Channel 2 that nobody was injured.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims is on the scene and has LIVE COVERAGE NOW on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

