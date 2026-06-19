Tree that was supposed to already be removed falls onto Atlanta home

ATLANTA — A tree was supposed to come down at an Atlanta home over the weekend, but now it’s brought itself down.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco was at a home on Curran Drive near Northside Drive where a massive tree fell onto a home as severe storms moved through on Thursday.

The tree was cracked at the base and hollow with its roots ripped right out of the ground.

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Those who live there say the tree was supposed to be removed last Saturday, but was delayed. They packed up what they could and got out of the home before dark.

Renter Uchenna Godwin-Offor heard the tree falling and then felt it hit the house.

“The house started shaking and the ceiling started opening up,” he said.

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Other neighbors say they heard the commotion and ran to see what happened.

“I said, ‘That’s not good. That was not thunder,’” Bella Brunner said. “We ran over to make sure that everybody was OK, that there wasn’t anybody hurt inside. That was my first thought.”

Godwin-Offor says they knew the tree was going to come down, he’s just glad that it only caused property damage when it did.

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