52-year-old man shot in head during robbery, police say

DEKALB COUNTY - Police are searching for several people who shot a man in the head in an apparent robbery early Friday morning.
According to police, the 52-year-old victim was visiting some friends at a condo complex near Snapfinger Woods Road in DeKalb County. When he got in his car to leave, police said three people approached him and demanded his items.
After giving into their demands, the man was shot in the head, police said.
The three people ran off and the victim called 911.
The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
