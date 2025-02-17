5 shot, 1 killed in overnight armed robbery in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting where five people were shot and one was killed.

Police say at 2:05 a.m. Sunday morning, they responded to multiple locations after learning of a shooting that occurred in the 5300 block of Panola Industrial Boulevard.

When they arrived, they learned five total victims had been shot at that location. One of the victims was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The victims:

20-year-old man shot in the neck was pronounced deceased at the hospital

16-year-old teen with gunshot wounds to his arms and legs, life-threatening

19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, non-life-threatening

19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach, life-threatening

19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm, non-life-threatening

Police learned from the victims involved that they were at a car meet-up when an unknown group of suspects tried to rob the 16-year-old.

This is when the shooting ensued, investigators say. The investigation is ongoing.

