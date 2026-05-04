5 arrested after hitting police car during DeKalb street takeover

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Early Sunday morning, dozens of people gathered in the middle of a DeKalb County intersection for what police describe as a “street takeover.”

Officers found the group on Bouldercrest Road near Interstate 285 and Continental Way at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

When police showed up at the scene, everyone in the area scattered.

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Video from the area shows people taking over the intersection and then running when police arrive.

While trying to get away, one car hit a police cruiser. Officers were able to stop it at a nearby gas station.

Five people inside the car were arrested.

The driver, 18-year-old Isaac Ayes, was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, hit and run, participating in a street takeover and other traffic charges.

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The other four were charged with participating in a street takeover, including Antonio Brazil, 17, Camilla Marquez, 18, Joana Martinez, 18, and Jhonatan Vega, 20.

Police say they will continue to target the street takeover events.

"These activities are dangerous, unlawful, and place both participants and the public at risk," police wrote in a statement.

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