4 women arrested outside construction site of Public Safety Training Center, police confirm

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Protesters have been being arrested near or at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center for months.

On Wednesday morning, four women were arrested outside of the construction site, according to police.

Police identified the women as Priscilla Smith, 67 of Kennesaw, Laura Kearns, 63 of Decatur, Lorraine Fontana, 76 of Atlanta, and Shelley Nagrani, 73 of Roswell.

All four women were charged with criminal trespass and booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the training facility on Wednesday morning and saw the protesters being led away and taken into custody.

Fontana was previously arrested in June and charged with criminal trespass related to protests of the training facility.

Channel 2 Action News crews were at the DeKalb County Jail on Wednesday as supporters of the four women gathered to call for their release.

They are all still being held in the jail.

