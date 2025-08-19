32 apartments damaged, 6 people injured in DeKalb County fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Six people were injured in an apartment fire on Monday night in DeKalb County.

A 911 call reporting the fire was made at 8:41 p.m.

When firefighters responded to Clarkston Oaks Apartments on Northern Avenue, they saw heavy smoke and flames rising from the roof.

They initially heard a report of a possible entrapment, but a search of the building confirmed that no one was inside.

According to Patrick Holcomb, Battalion Chief with DeKalb County Fire Rescue, 32 units were damaged in the fire, displacing 35 adults and 15 children.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the victims.

One child was treated at the scene and released. Five other people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Holcomb said they were mainly suffering from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

