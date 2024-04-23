3 men arrested on murder charge after Lithonia home invasion gone wrong, deputies say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — More than a year after a man was murdered at a DeKalb County apartment complex, all three men deputies say are responsible for his death are in custody.

According to warrants, there was a shootout at the Parc Lorraine apartments in Lithonia in March 2023.

Michael McBride, 30, was shot and killed during the incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deon Davis, 37, was arrested in November 2023. Alphonson Pitts, 33, was arrested in March 2024.

Both are charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced that they made the final arrest in this case alongside the U.S. Marshals Office last week.

TRENDING STORIES:

They say they found and arrested Stephan Jamal Stewart, 26. A grand jury warrant charges him with murder, aggravated assault, burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators say the men fired weapons in the parking and tried getting into one of the apartments by kicking down the front door.

All three are being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Parents, beware! Crooks could be selling you fake SAT, ACT prep materials





©2023 Cox Media Group