ATV rider’s ‘bad decisions’ leads to crash in Duluth neighborhood following chase with police

DULUTH, Ga. — Dramatic police dash camera video captures the moment an ATV rider tried to escape from police and crashed in a homeowner’s front yard.

Police recently spotted the ATV speeding along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Within seconds, the dash cam video shows a Duluth police officer race to catch up.

The four-wheeler rider takes one look back then makes a U-turn and the chase is on.

The officer follows the rider down Peachtree Industrial until he turns on Rogers Bridge Road.

Another officer tries to trap him, but he goes onto the sidewalk and toward homes.

The ATV rider uses a yard to make a U-turn and then splits to homes to try and get away.

He’s soon right next to the officer’s car but he’s going too fast for a turn.

A crash with a mailbox and a curb sends him airborne off his four-wheeler. The video shows the driver then tries to shake it off, but the officer is there to take him to the ground.

“Hands behind your back, you’re under arrest,” the officer told the ATV driver.

The rider, who has been identified as Tyler Taylor, 25, escaped with only some bruises on his arm but faces felony fleeing charges from Duluth police.

“You’re on probation? Jesus man, bad decisions today, huh?” the officer told Taylor.

The arrest comes as Duluth police continue to crack down on speeding on Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

Taylor also learned the hard way that ATVs aren’t welcome on Duluth city streets.

“You just put yourself at risk and everyone else. This is a residential area man, what are you doing?” the officer asked Taylor.

“I was just trying to ride,” Taylor said.

Taylor is currently being held in jail without bond.

