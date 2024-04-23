Well-known Cobb County funeral home catches fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County firefighters are currently battling a blaze at a busy funeral home.
Fire crews say they were called to Norman Medford-Peden Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta on Tuesday afternoon.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the funeral home and saw a portion of the building severely burned and with a large hole.
There is no word on what led up to the fire.
Officials have not commented on if anyone was injured.
