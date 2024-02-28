25-year-old man shot to death, another man injured at DeKalb apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police said a 25-year-old man was shot to death and another man was injured during a fight at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers were called out to the 100 block of Camellia Lane around 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound on the ground.

TRENDING STORIES:

Shortly thereafter, a 47-year-old man arrived at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that the two victims knew each other and were involved in a fight that led to gunfire.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at the scene, where family members of the victim were visibly upset.

The investigation remains active.

WATCH: Group of burglars break into Atlanta business, steals shoes, clothing

©2023 Cox Media Group