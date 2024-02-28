25-year-old man shot to death, another man injured at DeKalb apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police said a 25-year-old man was shot to death and another man was injured during a fight at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called out to the 100 block of Camellia Lane around 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound on the ground.
Shortly thereafter, a 47-year-old man arrived at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Investigators determined that the two victims knew each other and were involved in a fight that led to gunfire.
Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at the scene, where family members of the victim were visibly upset.
The investigation remains active.
