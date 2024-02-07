24-year-old man dies after being shot outside Zaxby’s, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man has died after police said he was shot several times outside a Zaxby’s on Tuesday night.

Police say they were called to Panola Road near Covington Highway where they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the back twice.

Channel 2 Action News crews saw the Zaxby’s had been sectioned off with police tape.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He ultimately succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Investigators say the victim and suspect got into an argument inside the restaurant. When the victim left, the suspect followed him outside and shot him.

Police have not identified the victim or the shooter.

They have not commented on which store the argument happened inside.

