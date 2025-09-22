2 people killed in 2 separate shootings in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in two separate shootings near Covington Highway on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Covington Highway and Wellborn Road.

According to DeKalb police, someone fired several shots during an argument at the Chevron gas station at that intersection.

Soon after, witnesses saw a black four-door Chevrolet Impala, drive a short distance down the road near the Royal Style Pharmacy.

Witnesses said the passenger of that car got out, shot the victim twice, then ran.

The victim died from his injuries. He was a man who appeared to be in his late teens or early twenties. They are still working to identify him.

At least six evidence markers could be seen in the parking lot of the gas station.

Crime Scene Investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

At around 2:06 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Evans Mill Road to reports of another shooting.

Police said the victim, a man in his 20s, was dropped off at a hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said that shooting happened during an argument with another person. The investigation is ongoing. If you have information that could help the investigation, police urge you to send an anonymous tip using the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” and the tip to #847411.

