2 neighbors taken to hospital for burn injuries after apartment fire, DeKalb fire officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire and Rescue officials are investigating an apartment fire that happened Saturday morning.

Officials say crews responded to the 3600 block of Indian Creek Way to an apartment fire with entrapment in the city of Clarkston just after 9 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters entered the apartment through their Vent, Enter, Search (V.E.S) procedure and did not find anyone inside of the building.

However, two neighbors were taken to the hospital for minor burns and cuts.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

