2 more arrested in hazing death of college student pledging DeKalb-based fraternity

BATON ROUGE, La. — Two more people were arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old college student who died while pledging Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

On Feb. 26, Caleb Wilson, a 20-year-old junior at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, died. Police say Wilson was brought to a nearby hospital before 3 a.m. on Feb. 26 by a group of men who said he collapsed while playing basketball in a nearby park. All of those men had left the hospital before police arrived.

Investigators learned the group had not been playing basketball in the park. Instead, police say Wilson was fatally wounded in a hazing incident in a warehouse when he was repeatedly punched.

The first suspect, Caleb McCray, turned himself in to police on Friday. He’s been charged with criminal hazing and manslaughter.

On Monday, the second suspect, Kyle Thurman, was arrested in Port Allen, La.

The third suspect, Isaiah Smith, turned himself in to police Monday.

Thurman and Smith have both been charged with criminal hazing.

The investigation is ongoing.

