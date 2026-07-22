2 men charged, 3rd on run after breaking into cars, starting 134 mph metro Atlanta police chase

CONYERS, Ga. — The Conyers Police Department has two suspects in custody related to a series of car break-ins at three hotels.

Police said a high-speed chase started in the early morning hours on Tuesday, reaching over 100 mph before it ended.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims was at the scene of the crash that ultimately ended the chase, where Interstate 20 meets Panola Road in DeKalb County.

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Police told Mims the suspects broke into nearly 30 cars at three hotels in Conyers before driving off, causing the 134 mph chase from Rockdale County into DeKalb County.

A police spokesperson said their officers were determined to catch the suspects, since breaking into vehicles is a serious offense.

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Officers performed a PIT maneuver around 3:17 a.m. to stop the car.

When the car stopped, two men were arrested but a third ran away.

Police took Marco Harris, 19, and Anthony Dunn, 20, into custody and back to the Rockdale County Jail.

Conyers officers said third suspect, who was not identified, ran from the crash site after the pursuit and is still on the run.

While searching the car, officers found five stolen guns, four of them stolen from the vehicles they’re accused of breaking into.

As for the strategy and need for the chase, Capt. Quantavis Garcia said criminals don’t belong in community.

“You conduct a PIT maneuver, that is a use of force for us,” Garcia said. “That’s a level of force that shows we mean business. There is no more running, this is the final stop here.”

Both Dunn and Harris are charged with entering auto to commit theft and firearms charges, while Dunn faces another charge for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

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