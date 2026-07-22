Woman arrested after shooting in metro Atlanta, 1 person dead

DORAVILLE, Ga. — The Doraville Police Department said a man was killed Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on Winters Chapel Road.

Officers were sent to the Arbors Apartments community around 100:35 a.m. in reference to a shooting with one man dead.

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Police said Doraville officers got to the scene after receiving a 911 call from the woman shooter.

The department said the woman called police and said that she had shot someone.

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When Doraville police found her, she was placed under arrest and the gun they believe she used in the shooting was secured.

Officers found the man, who was shot in the neck, and tried to render medical aid.

Despite efforts to save his life, the man was dead when officers arrived, according to police.

“This is an unfortunate situation, and our hearts and thoughts go out to the family of the deceased subject,” Doraville Police Chief Jason Deyette said in a statement.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Doraville Police Department, with the DeKalb County Police Crime Scene Investigations Unit assisting.

The identities of the victim nor the suspect were shared by police.

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