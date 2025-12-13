2 injured after car crashes into DeKalb home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A vehicle crashed into a home in DeKalb County Friday night, injuring the driver and passenger, police said.

The wreck occurred on Parkwood Trace just before 9:30 p.m.

According to DKPD, the car went through a woodline and down a slope, ultimately colliding with the backyard and home on Parkwood Trace. Both the driver and passenger sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Their ages and identities were not released.

DeKalb County police responded to the crash, which took place on a dead-end road, Cavan Drive.

Investigators are currently working to determine the exact cause of the crash.

