2 dead in Christmas night fire in DeKalb County

    By: Darryn Moore

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two people are dead after a fire tore through a DeKalb County home on Christmas. 

    The fire happened just before 12 a.m. Tuesday on Wood Castle Lane. 

    Firefighters said when they arrived, flames were shooting from the house and firefighters had to back off. 

    There were reports of people trapped inside. Once crews were inside, they found the two victims. 

