19-year-old found shot to death in DeKalb County neighborhood, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead.

DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday at 7:56 p.m. that officers received reports of a person shot on Par Three Court.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to the investigation, officers believe that the victim knew the suspects involved in the shooting.

No one has been taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

