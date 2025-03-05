15-year-old shot while sleeping when someone opened fire on DeKalb home with 6 other kids inside

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for the drive-by shooter who fired 30 shots into a DeKalb County home where a 15-year-old girl was shot while she slept.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with the girl’s mother who didn’t want to be identified because she’s not sure who targeted her Lithonia home or why.

She says she and her seven children went to bed in the Brecken Place home on Monday night, but were jolted awake a short time later.

“We all awoke to gunshots literally around midnight,” she said.

Police say the shooting just after midnight on Tuesday morning.

The family says there were so many shots fired that they think more than one person was shooting.

“The entire family ran to the hallway because we heard Maya screaming, and when she was screaming, we knew she was shot. Luckily, she was the only person who was hit. But everybody possibly could’ve been killed that night,” the mother said.

Maya was rushed to the hospital. Her mother says she’s doing well and they are hopeful she can come home soon.

Fernandes went to the home and counted at least 25 bullet holes from the car to the driveway to the house to the windows.

Police have not yet identified the shooter or shooters.

