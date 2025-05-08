15-year-old leads trooper on a car chase, tries to run, GSP says

Georgia State Patrol arrested a 15-year-old accused of leading them on a car chase and then running off.

It started around 7 p.m. on Sheppard Road when a trooper saw a driver in a Hyundai Elantra going at a high rate of speed on Wednesday.

The trooper tried to pull the driver over, but the 15-year-old sped off and a chase started.

GSP says the chase went down several city streets until the driver stopped at the Eagle Springs Apartments and left the car.

The teen took off on foot, but GSP’s aviation unit tracked the driver down.

GSP said they took the 15-year-old into custody before handing the teen over to his or her mother.

Troopers have not identified the teen.

There have been recent calls for Georgia State Patrol to change its chase policy, including a resolution from the Atlanta City Council.

