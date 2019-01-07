1 dead in early morning crash on I-20 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One person was killed in a crash that shut down I-20 East in DeKalb County early Saturday morning, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
According to DeKalb police, the victim’s vehicle was hit from behind when it stopped in the eastbound lanes. The investigation blocked the interstate at Candler Road from about 1 a.m. until just before 4 a.m.
The other vehicle involved was not able to stop, police spokesman Sgt. J.D. Spencer told Channel 2, and it hit the victim’s vehicle at a “high rate of speed.”
The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation, Spencer said.
TRENDING STORIES
- Man charged in shooting death of 7-year-old Texas girl
- Police: Babysitter returned lifeless infant to mother disguised to look like he was sleeping
- 165 neglected German shepherds rescued from central Georgia property
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}