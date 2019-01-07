  • 1 dead in early morning crash on I-20 in DeKalb County

    By: Chelsea Prince, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One person was killed in a crash that shut down I-20 East in DeKalb County early Saturday morning, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

    According to DeKalb police, the victim’s vehicle was hit from behind when it stopped in the eastbound lanes. The investigation blocked the interstate at Candler Road from about 1 a.m. until just before 4 a.m.

    The other vehicle involved was not able to stop, police spokesman Sgt. J.D. Spencer told Channel 2, and it hit the victim’s vehicle at a “high rate of speed.”

    The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The crash is still under investigation, Spencer said. 

