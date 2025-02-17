1 dead after car crash involving 4 vehicles in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving four vehicles that occurred Saturday evening.
Police say at 9:47 p.m., they responded to a traffic collision at Pleasant Hill Road and Norris Lake Drive.
When they arrived, they found four vehicles were involved and a 24-year-old driver dead on the scene.
The details surrounding the accident are unknown. Police have not released the victim’s name.
The investigation is ongoing.
