1 dead after car crash involving 4 vehicles in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving four vehicles that occurred Saturday evening.

Police say at 9:47 p.m., they responded to a traffic collision at Pleasant Hill Road and Norris Lake Drive.

When they arrived, they found four vehicles were involved and a 24-year-old driver dead on the scene.

The details surrounding the accident are unknown. Police have not released the victim’s name.

The investigation is ongoing.

