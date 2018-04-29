Teen killed following shooting in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a teenager is dead after a shooting along the 1500 block of Bouldercrest Road in DeKalb County.
Neighbors told detectives they heard gunshots in the area.
A short time later, the 19-year-old man was found dead behind a building at the Paradise East Apartments. Investigators said the teen lived in the complex.
So far, police have not released any information about a suspect in the killing.
