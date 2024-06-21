DeKalb County, Decatur fire hosting ‘Female Firefighter Weekend’ to celebrate women firefighters

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire and Rescue is hosting a ‘Female Firefighter Weekend’.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue (DCFR) and the City of Decatur Fire Department will host a female firefighter weekend on June 22 - 23 to celebrate and empower women firefighters.

DCFR says this two-day community event will educate the public on the vital roles, challenges, and achievements of female firefighters.

The event will feature educational talks, practical demonstrations, and interactive activities.

On June 22, at DeKalb County Fire Station #7, 1712 Columbia Drive, Decatur, Ga. 30032, the community will have a chance to receive in-depth insight into the life of a firefighter, including a tour of the new fire station and a live demonstration.

RSVP for the Females in the Fire Service Showcase, here.

On June 23, DCFR will have the Blazing Brave Girls Camp, which is an event for teen girls from ages 14-18. The teens will have a chance to receive hands-on experience by being immersed in the world of firefighting and have the opportunity to challenge themselves with firefighting skills.

It will be held at the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Academy at 3161 Warren Road, Decatur, Ga. 30032. Registration is required and you can register, here.

For more information, contact Captain Jaeson Daniels with DCFR.

