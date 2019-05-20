Decomposed body found in subdivision, police say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a body was found in the Hunters Ridge subdivision in Douglasville Sunday night.
Investigators are on the scene trying to determine what happened.
Police said the body badly decomposed and they aren't able to determine an identity.
Neighbors said they think the discovery may be related to police activity in the neighborhood last week.
We're working to learn more deatils about what may have happened to the victim, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
