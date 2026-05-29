Decatur’s school board meets on superintendent’s fate

DECATUR, Ga. — The City Schools of Decatur Board of Education was meeting behind closed doors Thursday evening, a meeting that could decide the fate of the district’s superintendent.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was live in Decatur for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 with how critics of the superintendent and school board say this issue is much bigger.

The issue involves Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker recording her podcast in the same studio her husband, a controversial podcaster, owns and uses.

But they say the bigger issue is transparency, and they’re feeling left out.

Elliot was inside the school board meeting room when board members gaveled in and then gaveled right out into executive session and left to meet behind closed doors.

Outside, parents and concerned citizens held a rally.

“We’ve reached a crescendo, truly, and a large overarching issue of transparency,” said educator Tracey Nance said, one of the rally’s organizers.

They are upset with the school board, claiming they’re not listening to their own community.

But the issue has come to head over a podcast.

Whitaker hosts a weekly podcast featuring students and administrators, which are posted to the school district’s YouTube page.

But the issue is she records that podcast in a studio owned by her husband Jason Whitaker, the host of a controversial podcast that talks about faith and conservative views.

Critics say he targets other religious groups including Muslims and the LGBTQ community with disparaging remarks. They want Dr. Whitaker to denounce her husband’s podcast, but they say the issues go much deeper than that.

They’re demanding the school board be more open about everything including its finances.

“I’m of the stance that whether or not the superintendent stays or goes, we want a recommitment to our values. We want to know that the school district is going to protect all students, no matter their background, no matter their religious beliefs,” Nance said.

The school board hasn’t issued a statement yet about any decisions made in the executive session.

Whitaker issued the following statement about the executive session:

“Leaders must be judged by the merit of their work and the content of their character, not by their spouse’s personal views. Marriage is a partnership, not a mandate for identical thinking. I don’t agree with my husband’s political and social views. Every child and every member of our community deserves to be safe, seen, and successful. “I understand the Board of Education has determined an inquiry is necessary, and I respect that process. I welcome a fair, thorough, and timely review because our students, staff, families, and community deserve clarity. I will cooperate fully and provide any information needed to ensure the facts are understood. At the same time, my unwavering dedication remains focused on serving all children, all families, and all staff as your Superintendent. Out of respect for the process, I will not comment further while this inquiry is underway.” — Dr. Gyimah Whitaker, City Schools of Decatur superintendent

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