Deadly spa shootings suspect appears in court

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of killing eight people across multiple spa shootings in metro Atlanta appeared in court Thursday in Fulton County.

Robert Aaron Long is accused of shooting several victims at a Cherokee County spa then going to two more spas in northeast Atlanta and opening fire.

The brief status hearing Thursday discussed counsel being assigned to Long so the trial can move forward.

Long already pleaded guilty in Cherokee County for killing four people and injuring a fifth during the shooting spree. He was sentenced to four life sentences without parole.

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