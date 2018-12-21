Deadly crash ties up traffic on I-285 near Atlanta airport

Authorities are slowly reopening I-285 East in Clayton County after a deadly early morning crash shut down the interstate near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Channel 2 Action News This Morning issued a red alert at 4:30 a.m. when authorities closed the interstate east of Riverdale Road. The crash involves a jackknifed tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 pounds of “miscellaneous items,” the Traffic Center reported.
One person is confirmed dead, according to the Clayton County sheriff’s office. Firefighters began the extrication process about 7 a.m.
At 7:45 a.m., some lanes were reopened and traffic began to flow again after several hours of gridlock.
There are still heavy delays out of Clayton County and College Park, the Traffic Center reported.
“The easiest alternate is to take I-85 North like you are going into town and then I-75 South to get around that portion of the Perimeter,” said Triple Team Traffic's Ashley Frasca.
Authorities have not said when the rest of the interstate could reopen.
