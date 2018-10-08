Daughter of woman killed 13 years ago says justice is her 'main priority'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - For the first time, we are hearing from the daughter of a woman killed thirteen years ago.
Last week, Channel 2 Action News uncovered a big break in the death of Leslie Adams. Channel 2's Mark Winne learned an arrest had been made in the cold case.
Adams disappeared in 2005. Her remains where discovered in a swamp two years later.
Police arrested Adams' ex-boyfriend, Billy Cook, with her murder.
Adams' daughter, Cierra Burk, was 16-years-old when her mother disappeared.
"I was this little 16-year-old who was broken into pieces. We were besties," she told Winne. "I'm pretty sure he felt like, he was, he got away with murder."
The exclusive interview, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- HURRICANE MICHAEL TRACK: Storm strengthens, could impact metro Atlanta
- Georgia family warns of rare illness that left 3-year-old partially paralyzed
- Barbara Bush marries man from Atlanta in secret ceremony
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}